1. Emirates, Etihad: Single ticket, easy baggage check-in

This is the first time that such a partnership has been made by the UAE carriers.

Drake & Scull files lawsuit against audit firm PwC

Lawsuit in Dubai Court of First Instance comes after independent consultant's report

How freezone workers can get Unemployment Insurance

Semi-government entities can also avail of the scheme, according to Dubai Insurance

Indian expat wins Dh15m Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Pradeep Kumar purchased his winning ticket number 048514 in the Dh15 million series 251.

These Korean celeb couples found love on set

A look at Korean stars who fell in love on the sets of their hit TV shows and films

