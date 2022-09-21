Dubai: Emirates Draw, a UAE-based company, celebrated its first anniversary by announcing the addition of Emirates Draw EASY6, a simple, accessible-to-all game with a grand prize of Dh10,000,000. Participation starts with purchasing a pencil for Dh15 and goes a long way to support Emirates Draw’s flagship social responsibility programme that aims to restore the coral reefs of the UAE. Emirates Draw EASY6 draws will be held every Friday at 9 PM UAE time, with the first episode to be broadcast live on 30th September 2022.
The new Emirates Draw EASY6 game offers higher opportunities to win, as participants select 6 balls out of a pool of only 39. Considering its competitive ticket price of just Dh15, the game will surely appeal to a significant segment of the fast-growing draws audience.
Meanwhile, there is no change to the format of the rebranded Emirates Draw MEGA7, the MENA’s largest weekly draw, that will continue to take place every Sunday at 9 PM UAE time and offer its iconic Grand Prize of Dh100 million.
“We saw our 1st anniversary as a unique moment to introduce our second game called Emirates Draw EASY6, as a token of appreciation and recognition of the success and encouragement we enjoyed since we launched our first game, now referred to as Emirates Draw MEGA7,” said Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw.
Chader continued: “Progressing from one to two weekly games meets our players’ expectations as Emirates Draw EASY6 is poised to cater for a wider number of participants with exponentially higher opportunities to win at a lower entry price. Emirates Draw continues to deliver on its promise - ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ while positively transforming individual lives and contributing to society through our leading Coral Reef Restoration Programme ‘CRRP’."