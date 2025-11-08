UAE traffic alert: Accidents cause delays near Global Village and on Al Khail Road

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and consider alternative routes to avoid delays
Dubai: Motorists are facing delays due to two separate accidents. The first occurred near Global Village on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road toward Jabal Ali, causing heavy congestion.
The second involves a multi-vehicle accident on Al Khail Road after the Dubai Mall Bridge, heading toward Business Bay Crossing.
Dubai Police have urged drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes to avoid extended delays.
Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time until normal traffic flow is restored.
