GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

UAE traffic alert: Accidents cause delays near Global Village and on Al Khail Road

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and consider alternative routes to avoid delays

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly
Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly

Dubai: Motorists are facing delays due to two separate accidents. The first occurred near Global Village on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road toward Jabal Ali, causing heavy congestion.

The second involves a multi-vehicle accident on Al Khail Road after the Dubai Mall Bridge, heading toward Business Bay Crossing.

Dubai Police have urged drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes to avoid extended delays.

Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time until normal traffic flow is restored.

Related Topics:
accidentDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dusty weather to continue today across UAE, NCM warns

Dusty weather to continue today across UAE, NCM warns

1m read
Dubai skyline along Shaikh Zayed Road.

UAE business growth at new high as new orders surge

2m read
Expect major delays on E11 and Al Khail Road in Dubai

Expect major delays on E11 and Al Khail Road in Dubai

1m read
Expect major delays on E11 and Al Khail Road in Dubai

Expect major delays on E11 and Al Khail Road in Dubai

1m read