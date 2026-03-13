UAE responds to missile threats, residents alerted safe

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations
UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Defence confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
"Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious, take the necessary precautions, and follow official instructions," the alert read.
Authorities urged residents to stay vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for any updates.
Earlier in the day, the ministry that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities. Officials clarified that the alert sounds heard by residents were triggered by these interception operations.
The UAE continues to closely monitor the situation, coordinate defensive measures, and ensure the protection of residents and critical infrastructure.