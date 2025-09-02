GOLD/FOREX
UAE traffic alert: Speed limit restored in Abu Dhabi after accident

Motorists are urged to adhere to the new speed limits and drive cautiously

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have reactivated the speed reduction system on the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain road between Al Amerah and Al Salamat, following a recent traffic accident.

Authorities confirmed that the speed limit on this stretch has been reduced to 80 km/hr to enhance road safety and prevent further incidents.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police announced the speed limit reduction on social media, urging motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to the new limit to ensure safety along the busy route.

Call for cautious driving

Motorists have been urged to comply with the updated speed regulations and drive carefully, especially along this busy route.

