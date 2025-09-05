Sharjah Police swiftly save passengers from locked electric vehicle
Sharjah: Sharjah Police acted promptly to rescue two people trapped inside an electric vehicle that broke down while travelling from Al Budai Bridge to Bridge 7. The vehicle came to a complete stop, and the passengers were unable to exit because the windows were locked.
As soon as the call reached the Operations Center, specialised teams rushed to the scene. They secured the road, ensured traffic continued safely, and focused on freeing the passengers without causing any harm.
Thanks to their quick response and coordination, the two people were safely rescued within just ten minutes of the report. No injuries were reported.
This swift action underscores Sharjah Police’s commitment to community safety and their ability to respond immediately to emergencies, protecting both people and traffic.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox