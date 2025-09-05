GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Sharjah Police rescue two people from stalled vehicle in under 10 minutes

Sharjah Police swiftly save passengers from locked electric vehicle

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police rescue two people from stalled vehicle in under 10 minutes

Sharjah: Sharjah Police acted promptly to rescue two people trapped inside an electric vehicle that broke down while travelling from Al Budai Bridge to Bridge 7. The vehicle came to a complete stop, and the passengers were unable to exit because the windows were locked.

As soon as the call reached the Operations Center, specialised teams rushed to the scene. They secured the road, ensured traffic continued safely, and focused on freeing the passengers without causing any harm.

Thanks to their quick response and coordination, the two people were safely rescued within just ten minutes of the report. No injuries were reported.

This swift action underscores Sharjah Police’s commitment to community safety and their ability to respond immediately to emergencies, protecting both people and traffic.

Related Topics:
SharjahSharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Filipinos could soon enjoy a much faster internet, thanks to a new legislation (Konektadong Pinoy Act, or KPA), which scraps the system of Congressional franchising for data transmission services, potentially allowing for an increased foreign investment in data communications, greater industry competition and, potentially, lower rates.

Philippines opens gates to faster internet: Here's how

4m read
Uttarakhand CM wins hearts brewing tea on morning walk

Uttarakhand CM wins hearts brewing tea on morning walk

1m read
There are tax deductions available for NRIs up to Rs150,000 (Dh7,264) under the section ‘80C’ of the Indian Income Tax Act.

Income Tax Bill, 2025: 9 key changes for NRIs in UAE

3m read
Excitement filled the air at Modhesh Fun City as children proudly showed off their newly-purchased Modhesh stuffed toys from the popular Modhesh Souvenir Stall, a must-visit attraction during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2003.

Remember Dubai Summer Surprises as a kid?

4m read