Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has helped an elderly Emirati woman pay Dh200,000 in legal blood money.
He responded to a call of an Emirati man from Umm Al Quwain who sought a solution for his 59-year-old wife who was facing jail as she was unable to pay blood money. Sheikh Sultan’s intervention came through the popular ‘Direct Line’ programme on Sharjah TV and radio.
Sheikh Sultan paid the legal blood money to the family of an Arab national who was under the sponsorship of the woman. The man died after being electrocuted in a short circuit in Kalba. She was unable to pay the blood money and was arrested a few days ago.
Kalba court ordered to jail the woman and to pay Dh200,000 blood money.
Sheikh Sultan directed Sharjah Police to immediately release the woman so she could return to her home and family, after the citizen’s husband contacted the Direct Line programme asking for a solution to his wife’s problem.