Shoppers at Ramadan Nights in Sharjah Expo Centre
Shoppers at Ramadan Nights in Sharjah Expo Centre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the Eid holidays this week with sweet shops, souqs and night markets all a hive of activity across the emirates. Gulf News Photographer Ahmed Ramzan and Ahmed Kutty gauged the excitement as residents rushed for gifts and wares to be at their best for this special time of the year. Marking the end of the annual month-long fast, Eid is typically spent with friends and family in celebration of all you have, after having been reminded of what it’s like to go without.

Shoppers at Ramadan Nights in Sharjah Expo Centre
Shoppers at Ramadan Nights in Sharjah Expo Centre. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Shoppers at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai
Shoppers at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Asal Patisserie
Special sweets getting ready for the Eid celebration at the Asal Patisserie in Khalidya, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Rush hour at the Old Souq in Sharjah
Rush hour at the Old Souq in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Asal Patisserie in Khalidya
People shop at the Asal Patisserie in Khalidya, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Shoppers at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai
Shoppers at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Shoppers at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai
Shoppers at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News