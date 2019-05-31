Preparations are in full swing ahead of the Eid holidays this week with sweet shops, souqs and night markets all a hive of activity across the emirates. Gulf News Photographer Ahmed Ramzan and Ahmed Kutty gauged the excitement as residents rushed for gifts and wares to be at their best for this special time of the year. Marking the end of the annual month-long fast, Eid is typically spent with friends and family in celebration of all you have, after having been reminded of what it’s like to go without.