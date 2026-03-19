Eid in the UAE: Expats share how they celebrate across cultures

A glimpse into how non-Muslims participate in the UAE’s Eid celebrations
From neighbours exchanging sweets to colleagues joining in festive meals, many non-Muslims across the country have found their own ways to participate in the celebrations. In a country often described as a melting pot, Eid becomes more than a holiday, it transforms into a moment of collective joy, where traditions are shared, adapted, and celebrated together.
That sense of shared belonging is something Ankita Srivastava has grown into over nearly three decades in the UAE. As she explains, Eid represents how seamlessly traditions can be adopted and honoured, regardless of background. Each year, she gathers with friends, dressed in traditional outfits. “There’s a sense of respect in doing things the right way."
What follows is an evening of barbecues, potluck-style dishes, and conversations that stretch late into the night. “It’s more than a celebration for us; it’s a reminder of how beautifully different people can come together and create something that feels like home.”
For Sergs Bien Valdez, a Filipino expat who has called Dubai home since 2014, Eid is less about grandeur and more about quiet, meaningful moments. Working as a draftsman, his celebrations are rooted in family, simple days spent bonding with his children, unwinding at waterparks, and sharing laughter. “In these moments,” he reflects, “we realise that the true essence of celebration is found in togetherness and love.”
Meanwhile, Werther Vuelmans, a Belgian national who has spent a decade in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, approaches Eid through the lens of reciprocity. As a Christian, he draws parallels between Eid and Christmas, both moments centred around family and giving. Instead of celebrating in the traditional sense, he chooses to work during Eid, allowing his Muslim colleagues to take time off and be with their families. “That’s my way of giving back,” he explains, reflecting the same generosity he experiences during the Christmas season.
For others, the celebration is far more low-key but no less special. Nancy keeps things simple, Eid, for her is about food and familiarity. She and her husband often pick up biryani, especially from the Malayali restaurants that come alive during the festive period and spend time with friends. There’s no elaborate planning, just the comfort of good food and even better company.
At its heart, Eid in the UAE goes beyond religion. It shows up in small, everyday ways, sharing a meal, being invited into someone’s home, or just spending time together. For many non-Muslims, it’s not about following traditions perfectly, but about being included in them.
And in a place like the UAE, that’s what makes it feel special, how easily people from completely different backgrounds can come together and celebrate, in their own way.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji