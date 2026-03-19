Eid in the UAE: Expats share how they celebrate across cultures

Meanwhile, Werther Vuelmans, a Belgian national who has spent a decade in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, approaches Eid through the lens of reciprocity. As a Christian, he draws parallels between Eid and Christmas, both moments centred around family and giving. Instead of celebrating in the traditional sense, he chooses to work during Eid, allowing his Muslim colleagues to take time off and be with their families. “That’s my way of giving back,” he explains, reflecting the same generosity he experiences during the Christmas season.