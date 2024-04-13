Dubai: The UAE residents will likely celebrate another long weekend of at least five days during the upcoming Eid Al Adha, which is expected to fall on Monday, June 17.
According to the Emirates Astronomical Society, Arafa Day, an integral part of the Hajj pilgrimage, will be observed on Sunday, June 16, heralding the start of the festivities.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, confirmed that astronomical calculations indicate that Eid Al Adha will likely fall on June 17 preceded by Arafa Day on June 16. He added that the last of the three Tashreeq days, which are an extension of the Eid celebrations and mark the conclusion of the Hajj season, will likely occur on Thursday, June 20.
The UAE Cabinet has already approved a four-day public holiday from June 16 to June 19 to mark Arafa Day and Eid Al Adha, collectively known as the Feast of Sacrifice. This period is one of the holiest and most revered in the Islamic calendar, observed with special prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.
Eid Al Adha is celebrated by Muslims around the world as a major holiday and is marked by specific rituals.