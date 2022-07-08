Dubai: The long Eid Al Adha weekend is here and expatriates in the UAE have made their plans. See what these families are upto for the next three-four days.

For Italian expatriate Andrea Giovannini, 33, the long weekend will surely involve some beach time. Giovannini is heading to Koko Bay on West Beach Palm — Jumeirah. Giovannini will also be heading for a brunch at Taj Dubai. “I am also working on the side, taking special classes over the long weekend. But I will still make time for beach and pool,” he said.

For Italian expatriate Andrea Giovannini, the long weekend will surely involve some beach time. Image Credit: Supplied

Giovannini added that Dubai is the best destination to enjoy a long weekend. “The beach and pool life are just amazing here. It is my best way to chill,” he said.

Giovannini was recently at the Intercontinental in Fujairah for a staycation. “It was amazing. I might see if I can squeeze in a night of staycation on the long weekend too. It will be a last-minute decision.”

Mark Cyril Adan For Filipino expatriate Mark Cyril Adan, 25, it is business as usual for the long weekend. “I work in the administration section of a fitness centre. It is a very busy time for us around the long weekend. Many fitness enthusiasts head to the gyms on long weekends to get a good workout, so I will be busy doing all the coordination. I love my job, so no regrets at all. I love serving my customers, meeting new people. So, this will be an absolute pleasure.”

Adan also plans to meet up with his family and friends on his day off as they will be enjoying their long weekend.

Tracey Inglis Tracey Inglis, 51, from New Zealand will take the opportunity of the long weekend to chill. “I plan to read a lot, watch some Netflix. I am back from a vacation in Thailand, so my husband and I are just going to relax during this long weekend,” said Inglis, who loves cooking and is planning to prepare some special dishes such as roast chicken with stuffing, roast potatoes, parsnips and Yorkshire Pudding.

Pakistani expatriate Momena Adnan has a busy long weekend plan. “On the first day of Eid Al Adha, we will be offering ‘Qurbani’ or sacrifice. On the second day of Eid Al Adha, we plan to drive to the Jebel Jais mountains with friends,” Adnan said. During the evenings, the family plans to take a drive around the city with friends and possibly have some movie time as well. She also plans to catch up with family back home on Zoom.

Adnan and her family have booked a staycation for one night on July 10 at the Cove Rotana Resort — Ras Al Khaimah.

Lebanese expatriate Maroun Farah (41), his wife Rouba Alam (34), sons George (7) and James (4) and daughter Sophie (2) are checking into a hotel in Abu Dhabi for a staycation. The family has booked their stay at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi from July 9-11.

Lebanese expatriate Maroun Farah and his family are checking into a hotel in Abu Dhabi for a staycation during Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Supplied

“We preferred to spend the Eid Al Adha in UAE — specifically in Abu Dhabi. Staycation offers our family an escape within the country and enjoy the high hospitality standards in the UAE. The kids enjoy the activities and the hotel facilities. We will visit Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros Abu Dhabi,” Fara said.

South African expatriate Robert Webling, 47, plans to take it one day at a time this Eid Al Adha. He, his wife Cherry, 40, children Kaeden, 11, and Jarrick, 8, are looking forward to some quality family time.

South African expatriate Robert Webling is looking forward to some quality family time during the Eid break. Image Credit: Supplied