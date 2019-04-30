When it comes to nannies versus nurseries, it’s hard to beat the benefits of a preschool

Nurseries can give children a valuable start in life Image Credit: Shutterstock

For many parents, the decision of who should look after their child as they head back to work is a stressful one. While they want the best for their child, financial issues often get in the way.

Aside from being a stay-at-home parent or having relatives to look after the child, the decision usually comes down to two choices: either send the child to a nursery or hire a nanny. But is there a massive difference between the two options?

Are preschools really important?

The purpose of early education is the social and emotional development of a child, which is why nurseries can provide a valuable start in life, says Dr Saliha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director, Lighthouse Arabia.

She adds that having a home nursery can lead to confusion. “Unless the home has a separate section which is only used for nursery activities, the child will most likely get mixed signals about when to study and when to relax and play.”

While parents may find a nanny they really warm up to, education professionals tend to agree setting things up at home with an unqualified helper is problematic.

“A prepared environment in an early-years setting has child-sized furniture, didactic materials for them to manipulate with their own cognitive reasoning and function, providing a learning space which fosters curiosity and exploration,” says Samia Khwaja, Group Standards and Quality Manager, Kids First Group, which runs Kids Spot nursery.

She adds that although the home could, in theory, replicate the types of modules found in a nursery setting, it “may still not be able to provide the diversity found in classrooms.”

Each nursery has its differences, especially in terms of price bracket. But there are now plenty of quality, affordable options in the UAE to choose from.

Exposing kids to new experiences

“The first six years of a child’s life are the most crucial in shaping his or her future,” says Salwa Dib, Owner and Managing Director, Little Stream Nursery in Dubai, which has adopted the Stream curriculum, an extension of Stem that covers science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and maths.

“We are frequently asked whether children really learn from the activities we plan for their age. And as a mother of two and an educator, I always say: never underestimate your child’s potential, you would be surprised how much they learn given the chance.”

Over at Bright Kids Nursery, Karan Brown, KBBO Group’s Associate Director of Education, says they focus on helping a child develop notably using neuroscience-based learning programmes and interventions.

“Scientific research tells us that the development of a young child’s brain strengthens as they explore and learn in a rich, enabling environment,” she says.

