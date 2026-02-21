Which AI tools can students use in UAE schools? Ministry names four approved platforms

Students allowed to use selected AI tools under new education rules
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has approved a list of generative artificial intelligence platforms for use in schools, setting out a formal framework aimed at promoting safe and responsible use of the technology in classrooms.
The move, outlined in an annex to the ministry’s Safe and Responsible Use of Generative AI in Classrooms guide, identifies a number of tools authorised for learning and teaching purposes. The policy comes as schools worldwide increasingly integrate AI into education, raising both opportunities and concerns around academic integrity, privacy and digital literacy.
According to Emarat Al Youm, four major platforms based on large language models have been approved for controlled use in the school environment. These include ChatGPT by OpenAI, Copilot by Microsoft, Gemini by Google and Claude by Anthropic. The ministry said the selected tools are among the most widely recognised in the field and offer advanced capabilities in understanding and generating natural language.
The platforms can support teaching by helping students develop research, analytical and problem-solving skills, while also enabling teachers to design more interactive and personalised learning experiences. The tools are intended to complement, rather than replace, traditional educational methods.
The ministry stressed that the decision aims to keep up with rapid global technological change and the need to prepare students for a digital future. At the same time, it underlined that AI must be used within clear ethical and regulatory boundaries to safeguard students and maintain academic standards.
Schools and educators have been instructed not to rely solely on AI-generated outputs and to ensure human review of all content. Students are also required to verify the accuracy of information, cite sources where appropriate and uphold principles of academic integrity.
The ministry added that the guidance will be updated regularly to keep pace with technological developments and evolving educational needs.