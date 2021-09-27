Dubai: An Indian girl in Dubai kept a bird safe in her bicycle’s basket until it laid eggs and the chicks flew away.
Umme Kulsum Saif, a Grade 8 student was recently praised on social media by her school, Jumeira Baccalaureate School in Dubai.
Around a month ago, Umme wanted to ride her bike (parked in her apartment’s balcony) when she noticed a bird resting in the bike’s front basket. She left the bird undisturbed and cared for her new feathered friend until it laid eggs. The eggs eventually hatched and the chicks flew away.
Frequent flyers
The parent birds still visit Umme, who has left the bike undisturbed and keeps food and water ready for them and other birds frequenting her balcony.
Umme said she was inspired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and his love for animals.
“I felt so proud and happy that the bird put her trust and faith in my family to create her nest. This is the place where we play and do our activities yet she felt so safe to be with us. My message is that beauty is in freedom. A small act of kindnesses and love brings togetherness,” she told Gulf News.