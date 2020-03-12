The sterilisation process in each school takes six to 48 hours, depending on the size

Dubai: More than 80 private schools in Dubai have been sterilised according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A comprehensive sterilisation programme is currently being implemented in 208 private schools in Dubai to ensure the health and safety of 300,000 students as well as staff, confirmed Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, head of Dubai Municipality's Public Health and Safety Department.

Specialised companies are conducting the sterilisation with products that ensure effective disinfection without causing any harm to people's health, in compliance with the standards of the municipality.

Dr Rafee said school buses will also be sterilised as part of the programme. The municipality is currently coordinating with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and private schools to commence the sterilisation of buses.

The sterilisation process in each school will take six to 48 hours, depending on the size of the institution. The sterilisation team will not leave the school premises until comprehensive disinfection procedures have been carried out in accordance with the Dubai Municipality requirements, she stressed.

The sterilisation procedure seeks to remove debris, organic matter and other material that pose contamination risks, in addition to ensuring the protection from harmful bacteria and viruses. As part of the procedure, cleaning teams spray an anti-microbial protectant on surfaces that provides additional protection for 30 days. The sterilisation also includes controlled fumigation to disinfect AC units.

Dr Rafee also stressed the importance of effective coordination between the school management and staff to maintain high levels of hygiene and cleanliness after resumption of classes. The municipality has issued directives to schools to ensure daily cleaning procedures will be carried out using approved high-quality products to ensure the highest level of decontamination.

Meanwhile, private schools in Dubai have expressed their strong commitment to work closely with all entities to ensure the health and safety of their staff and students as they gear up to start distance learning classes for students from 22 March as per the directives of the Ministry of Education.