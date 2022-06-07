Dubai: Parents will now have access to all fee-related information for their children’s school in Dubai through the School Fees Fact Sheet.
Introduced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the School Fees Fact Sheet is a one-page reference that includes all mandatory and optional fees that Dubai private schools may charge during an academic year.
The Fact Sheet was introduced earlier this year to coincide with the beginning of the academic year for schools offering the Indian and Pakistani curriculums. The Fact Sheet is now available for all private schools in Dubai.
What is listed?
The document will list all approved fees and costs, such as transportation, extra-curricular activities, school trips and books, to name a few. The School Fee Fact Sheet will also be included in the annual Parent-School Contract. More than 180 schools have been included in the new roll-out of the School Fees Fact Sheet.
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of KHDA, said: “The School Fees Fact Sheet will be now available every academic year for all private schools in Dubai. The Fact Sheet not only gives parents accurate and up-to-date information on all the fees they could be expected to pay, it also enables parents and schools to better focus on children’s learning. We appreciate the support of Dubai school leaders in making the School Fees Fact Sheet accessible to their parent communities.”
Earlier this year, the School Fees Fact Sheet was rolled out to 81,000 students across 35 schools in Dubai. Schools starting their academic year in September will get access to the service from this week and parents will receive an SMS with the link to their school’s Fact Sheet.
The School Fees Fact Sheet will also be publicly viewable on KHDA’s website giving parents an option to compare schools.