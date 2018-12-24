Dr Zeenath Khan, assistant professor at UOWD and founder of Mathalon, said: “This contest was founded 12 years ago as a means of encouraging students to take an interest in maths and to make the subject fun. It began as a simple intra-class contest and has since grown into a prestigious inter-school competition, attracting schools from across the UAE. We are very proud of the difference this competition has made in our community, enabling students to pursue studies and careers in this area of interest.”