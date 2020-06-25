Dubai: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is offering personalised online admissions counselling to all students and their parents for admissions into its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on Friday (June 26).
Students and their parents may connect with the university through any of its online channels and receive a personalised link for admissions counselling and know about the programmes offered, the eligibility criteria and the scholarships. The university is planning to conduct the same session every Friday until September 2020.
Students may request to get in touch with the programme directors, department heads, or the MAHE Dubai Career Services department to get in-depth understanding of the programme they are willing to choose and the career opportunities on offer.
Admissions for September 2020 are open for all programmes at MAHE Dubai.
MAHE Dubai has been recently rated 5 Star in the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Higher Education Classification Rating 2020, with the highest overall score of 836. It was also recognised as the Best University offering Outstanding Support for Students by Forbes Middle East last year. Students may apply for their courses on the official website www.manipaldubai.com.