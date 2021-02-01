Image Credit: Supplied

SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced today the ongoing successful placements for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students. Over 80 per cent of the students who have opted to remain in Australia upon completion of their course have secured jobs. With more offers pouring in from several leading business hubs - Dubai, India, Singapore, US and the UK - the School reported that the Class of 2020 is off to a great global start. A small percentage of students have joined their family businesses while some others have enrolled for Master's degrees.

Samsung, The Kellogg Company, KPMG Mauritius, SBI Australia, Remondis, Naritas Finance Australia, Khoros Australia, Lyka Pet Food, AMP, Walsh Bay Partners, and UM Australia are amongst this season's top recruiters. While the finance, media and marketing sectors accounted for 94 per cent of overall offers, 6 per cent of students forayed into the entrepreneurship space. The Class reported average starting salaries ranging from AUD50,000 to AUD60,000 per annum.

Speaking of the global success witnessed by the Class of 2020, Nitish Jain, President of the School, shares, "The pandemic brought with it challenges and economic ramifications that were unanticipated by businesses worldwide. It is thrilling to see that despite the gloom, our students have managed to land job offers across international markets.

"It comes as no surprise to us that a majority of students have chosen to start their careers in Australia. On completing the programme, SP Jain students can apply for 2-year Post Study Work Rights and many of them, after discovering what a great place Australia is, take up this opportunity," adds Nitish.

SP Jain's BBA is a 4-year multi-city programme where students live, study and intern in a minimum of three of the world's leading business capitals. They can spend Year 1 in Singapore or Mumbai, Year 2 in Dubai and Years 3 and 4 in Australia. "We are known worldwide for pioneering and offering the world's first tri-city BBA programme. At each location, our students have had opportunities to pursue projects, out-of-class activities, and internships that have made them very relevant and attractive to leading companies in Australia and worldwide. Imagine graduating with a portfolio that includes several global experiences, including a minimum of three internships!" adds Nitish.

Every year, the BBA course attracts students from around the world. The latest graduating class includes students from over 15 different countries including India, Mauritius, Vietnam, Dominica, Spain, Korea, Egypt, Austria, Armenia, China and Russia.