‘My Idea Space’ will focus on design-thinking, apps and start-ups to tackle challenges

Al Ain: As part of UAE Innovation Month (February), UAE University has launched ‘My Idea Space’ for students, faculty members and staff to find innovative solutions to modern day challenges.

The lab was launched by Saeed Ghabash, Senior President, UAE University and Professor Dr Ghaleb Ali Al Briki, Acting Rector.

“We consider My Idea Space as an innovation garage that gives students and any one in the university community an opportunity to build their ideas into an applied reality. We aim to support students and ensure that they’re factoring innovation as a key hub and transformative element for any type of business,” said Dr Maryam Al Yammahi, director of the laboratory and the App Factory Project.

The lab consists of three main modules: Design Thinking unit, App Factory unit, and Start-up Accelerator unit that studies products and their market value.

The lab organises workshops, lectures and events to engage students in activities granting students access to latest technologies and innovative methods. The lab is suppports students for “creative thinking and development of realistic innovative solutions to local and regional challenges”.