Dubai: The UAE ranked first in the Arab World and 25th internationally in Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2022, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announced on the sidelines of Youth Knowledge Forum on Thursday.

The UAE registered an average score of 58.9 in the index, compared to the global average of 46.5. The UAE was followed by Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, among the Arab countries. The Index covered 132 countries, including 11 Arab nations and 155 variables.

According to MBRF, the UAE ranked first globally in 18 indicators and sub-indicators and was among the top ten in 54 indicators and sub-indicators. As per the index, the UAE has secured the first rank in the knowledge indicator, 11th in the economy indicator, 15th in the information and communications technology (ICT) indicator, twenty ninth in the innovation and R&D, and 30th, 44th and 46th in pre-university education, higher education and enabling environment, respectively.

Key knowledge sectors

The GKI includes seven compound sub-indicators that cover the performance of six key knowledge sectors, which include pre-university education, technical education and vocational training, higher education, ICT, innovation and R&D, and economy, along with the environment sub-indicator, which mainly focuses on the social, political, economic, health and environmental contexts of these sectors.

The Index underscores the strengths and limitations of the countries it covers, by focusing on the link between knowledge and development and their roles in keeping pace with continued developments globally. GKI, which is the only index in the world that measures knowledge in countries, is a significant contributor to the global knowledge system in terms of building development indicators. It provides valuable and trustworthy information to help the countries and decision-makers in gaining better knowledge about the variables and real challenges and possible ways to address them and to forecast their future and enablers.

Developing solutions

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, underscored the significant role of GKI in developing solutions to address the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Arab countries that struggle with a lack of information and up-to-date data.