Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today congratulated top high school achievers of the current academic year.
He called Yasmeen Mahmoud Abdullah and congratulated her on securing the first place in the elite stream in high school. He also congratulated all high school graduates. Sheikh Mohammed took the opportunity to congratulate the parents of top achievers as well.
Sharing a recording of the call with Yasmeen on his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “I spoke with Yasmin Mahmoud Abdullah and congratulated her on securing first place in the elite stream in high school. We congratulate all the graduates and their parents. We congratulate the nation on the graduation of a new batch of its sons and daughters. We pray to God to grant success to all and protect our sons and daughters and protect their home country for them.”
Thanking teachers and Ministry of Education officials, Sheikh Mohammed added: “We also thank the teachers and all those in charge of the education sector for their dedication during the school year. We are optimistic about a better and more beautiful academic year to come, God willing.”