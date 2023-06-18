Abu Dhabi: The Emirates School Establishment (ESE) has announced the schedule for releasing results of exams for students in Grades 1 to 12 for the current academic year 2022-23.
The results of Grades 1 to 4 students will be announced on June 22, while the results of students in Grades 5 to 8 will be announced on June 23.
The results of Grades 9 to 11 students will be announced on June 24, while the results of Grade 12 students will be announced on June 26.
How to check results
Students can log onto the ESE student portal (student.ese.gov.ae) on the same day of the announcement of results. They can print their certificates from 8am to 11pm after the announcement of results for each group.