The move is an attempt to make up for lost time

Dubai: It’s been raining holidays for schools here in UAE as streets gush with waters and roads become difficult to navigate.

Just this week, January 11, saw the closure of classes as more as cloud-seeding darkened the skies and drenched the roads.

In order to keep up with academic work and to ensure the smooth transition of knowledge, some institutions have decided to compensate for the early holiday – by working on Saturday.

DPS Dubai is one such school, where teachers and students all the way from grade 1 to 12 will be coming in, to stay on syllabi track.