Dubai: GEMS Education organised the region’s first ‘Determination Cup’ as part of GEMS Sports Series for students across the UAE.

Sports day activities took place for primary and secondary school teams.

This initiative is part of GEMS Education’s move in working towards Dubai’s inclusive education policy framework.

GEMS Determination Cup is being held as part of ‘GEMS Sports Series’, which will see over 7,000 student athletes competing individually and as part of their school teams.

The cup was officially inaugurated by the co-founder of TeamAngelWolf, Nick Watson, along with the senior staff members of GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis.

Brendan Law, vice-president of Education at GEMS Education, said: “Full Inclusion is a foundational objective for GEMS Education, and we aim to ensure that this event is not an isolated one. We remain committed to ensure students of determination will get access to the variety of sports tournaments that take place throughout the year and onwards.”

The GEMS Sports Series is providing tournaments for boys and girls, from under eight years to under 16, offering students a platform to showcase their sporting talents in 15 sports throughout the academic year.

Stuart Booth, head of Physical Education at GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis, said: “The morning has seen a great variety of inclusive sports activities for GEMS Education students and other schools in the UAE. We are on a mission to ensure students with special needs and learning disabilities are included in extra-curricular events such as sports events, and it has been an uplifting calendar date that we want to continue on an annual basis.”