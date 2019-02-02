Dubai: The fifth edition of the annual ‘UAE Quiz Masters Tournament’ will be held at Credence High School in Dubai on February 7.
All schools from the UAE are invited to register by February 6; children from Grades 8 to 10 (aged 13 to 16) can apply.
Adittya Nath Mubayi will be the quiz master. Mubayi is a knowledge entrepreneur, author and quizmaster from India. He has conducted close to 3,500 quiz shows across the world and has led research teams for television programmes, including the BBC Mastermind India and Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Abdullah Nalapad, chairman of Credence High School, said: “We are pleased to host the fifth edition of the Credence UAE Quiz Masters Tournament. We believe this is a great platform for students of schools across the UAE to exhibit their knowledge, skill and brilliance in their journey towards future leadership.”