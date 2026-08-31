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UAE President to school students: You are the future of this nation

Parents and teachers urged to work as one team to nurture creative and aware generations

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Mohamed encouraged students to make positive use of AI and technology, placing digital skills alongside learning and national identity as priorities for the next generation.
Sheikh Mohamed encouraged students to make positive use of AI and technology, placing digital skills alongside learning and national identity as priorities for the next generation.
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Abu Dhabi :UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan urged students to embrace continuous learning, strengthen their national identity and develop the skills needed for a rapidly changing world as the country’s new academic year began on Monday.

In an audio message marking the start of the 2026–2027 school year, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated students, teachers, administrators and parents, describing young people as the future of the nation and encouraging them to make the most of new opportunities created by technology.

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“You are, my sons and daughters, the future of the nation,” Sheikh Mohamed told students, urging them to read, continue learning and remain firmly connected to their national identity.

He also highlighted the importance of future skills, artificial intelligence and technology, telling students that the world was changing quickly and that new opportunities were emerging every day.

Sheikh Mohamed encouraged students to make positive use of AI and technology, placing digital skills alongside learning and national identity as priorities for the next generation.

His message also focused on the role of families and schools, calling on parents, teachers and educators to work together “as one team” to help raise generations that are creative, aware and committed to their country.

The 2026–2022027 academic year began on 31 August across UAE schools under the approved national academic calendar.

Sheikh Mohamed concluded his message by wishing students success and describing them as a source of pride and strength for the UAE.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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