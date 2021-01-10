Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education announced that a plan has been developed for the safe return to schools during the second semester of the academic year 2020-2021 after reviewing the health status, recommendations of the competent authorities, and the parents desire as essential partners in the plan.
The plan focuses on guidelines, instructive programs and flexible scenarios for students ’attendance, the ministry added on their official Twitter account. The authorities added that the school’s occupancy would not exceed 50 per cent of its capacity to ensure the achievement of precautionary measures.