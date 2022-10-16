Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah will host two major events this week, with the 24th National Career Exhibition, one of the leading career events in the UAE, kicking off on Tuesday, while the 18th International Education Show will be inaugurated on Wednesday.
The two events are expected to bring together more than 100 educational institutions, major universities, local and international institutes, and a number of government and private entities that will offer many job and training opportunities.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the two events will be organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
Job openings
The National Career Exhibition will run from October 18 to 20. It will offer many job opportunities in various sectors, including engineering, administration, information technology, customer service, banking, finance, investment, and communications, among others.
The three-day event will also provide several workshops and training programmes aimed at enhancing the qualifications of Emirati graduates, and increasing their chances of getting suitable jobs.
University scholarships
Meanwhile, the International Education Show will be staged in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority from October 19 to 22.
Numerous local and foreign colleges and academic institutions are expected to attend, giving students the chance to select higher education programmes in medical, engineering, management, and postgraduate programmes, as well as potential scholarships. Students will also learn about the standards for admission to the top domestic and international colleges.
Record expansion
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, said the International Education Show has seen the largest expansion ever in terms of the number of exhibitors. He added that the two events come at almost the same time as an innovative initiative through which the Centre seeks to link education outcomes to the lab or market, thus strengthening the capabilities and skills of national human cadres.
The National Career Exhibition will be open from 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Thursday.
The International Education Show will be open from 9am to 3pm, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 3pm to 9pm on Friday and Saturday.