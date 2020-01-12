Some schools are considering suspending classes owing to the weather and flooded streets

School bus in flooded waters - photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Megan Hirons Mahon/Gulf News

Dubai: As rain continues to splash across the emirates, some UAE schools are considering suspending classes for another day.

The International School of Creative Science in Sharjah, for instance, has sent across a circular to the parents of its students, saying that January 13 shall be a holiday.

A flooded underpass in Sharjah due to the incessant rain. Supplied footage

The note also stated: “The efforts of our facilities and cleaning teams will continue to work to remove any floodwater and secure the premises.”

Sharjah Indian School has decided to keep its doors open.

On Saturday, the UAE saw record rainfall to hit the country since 1996. As of 7.23am on Sunday, the highest amount of rainfall from 9-12 January was reported in Al Shakla, Al Ain, with 190.4 mm.

An unusually heavy rain hit Dubai with rainfall reaching 150mm/hour for two and a half hours on Saturday and strained the city's drainage network, leading to flooding on most roads.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has stated that the decision is up to administrators of individual Dubai schools.

"We understand that different schools are in different situations all across Dubai. We know that principals are thinking about the safety of their students & staff, and we trust them to make the right decision for their schools. Stay safe everyone," KHDA stated on Twitter on January 11.

To report blocked, flooded roads:

On federal roads: Call 800-888-99

Dubai: Contact the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on 800-90-90