Abu Dhabi: The first international campus of the Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) - India’s leading technical education and research institution - is expected to open in Abu Dhabi in January 2024, the Institute’s director has revealed.
IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said the move will further enhance UAE-India relations and joint cooperation, especially in the field of higher education.
On the sidelines of the Emirates News Agency’s (WAM) visit to IIT-Delhi’s campus, coinciding with the convening of the G20 Summit in New Delhi today, Banerjee said the Institution signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) the with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and India’s Ministry of Education in June during the visit of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi to the UAE.
He added that the IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi reflects the shared vision of the two countries in focusing on areas of educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange and investment in human capital.
Banerjee explained that the institution will handle all academic matters at its new Abu Dhabi branch, including curriculums, labs, and research initiatives, in addition to participating in infrastructure planning, especially digital infrastructure, in cooperation with partners at Adek and other relevant entities.
First phase
He added that some of the areas targeted by the institute’s branch in Abu Dhabi in the first phase include computer science, artificial intelligence, energy and sustainability, health care, in addition to research programmes.
The Director said the Abu Dhabi branch will provide an added value to the research and innovation sector in the emirate, adding that it will benefit from cooperation opportunities with institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), and Technology Innovation Institute (TII) to provide integrated programmes and advanced research.