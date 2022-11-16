Dubai: UAE-based global humanitarian organisation The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) on Wednesday announced a Dh2.23 million primary school project designed specifically to cater to the educational needs of vulnerable communities living in and around the Matrouh Governorate in Egypt.

The 600 direct beneficiaries of the project include students, teachers and support staff, amongs others. Named El Nour Primary School, the project seeks to boost children’s access to high-quality early childhood education and provide them a supportive environment, ultimately reducing student dropout rates, which are usually more prevalent in marginalised communities.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation (MEK), a non-profit that has been operating in Egypt since 2007. Construction work began in September 2021 and is scheduled for completion in September 2023.

In its first year, the project will directly impact 160 beneficiaries, including 120 students, 20 teachers, 10 janitors and 10 community leaders who will oversee operations. The project will also benefit 440 students in the next three years. Families of students and other community members are among the indirect beneficiaries of TBHF initiative.

Need for safe schools

The Matrouh Governorate in northwest Egypt covers 16 per cent of the country’s total land area and, according to 2021 statistics, has a population of 507,338. With a high illiteracy rate of 33 per cent, with 65 per cent amongst them being women, the governorate also suffers from the highest rate of student dropouts in the country at 7.6 per cent.

A large part of the governorate is unoccupied due to the presence of landmines planted during World War II. People reside in urbanised cities and small, scattered settlements in rural or desert areas where there is inadequate access to essential services such as education.

Following an appeal from residents of the El-Zayat village in the Governorate’s capital of Marsa Matrouh to build a public school for their children, Misr El Kheir Foundation transformed an old building constructed with bricks and a wooden ceiling into a school for 170 students. The building did not adhere to health and safety standards, posing a serious threat to the lives of students. This warranted the need for a new school to ensure that children can study in a safe environment.

Fully-equipped facilities

TBHF will build, furnish and equip the new school building with 11 classrooms, a library, science lab, technology lab, and an activity room. The school, once functional, will also offer capacity-building programmes to professionally upskill and enhance the knowledge and capabilities of teachers.

The school will also encourage interaction and organise planned activities to create a nurturing and vibrant social environment that will encourage students to keep showing up, thereby reducing the risk of dropouts. Community-based monitoring of the school will “further create a sense of ownership” amongst community members and ensure that the project’s goals are met.