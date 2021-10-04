Sharjah: Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri), the education and capacity building arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), is organising a series of free virtual workshops on soft skills, professional etiquettes and digital leadership.
Held in partnership with LinkedIn and other leading brands, Badiri’s e-learning and skills development offerings will continue throughout October with four workshops on Zoom.
Making time
Husam Nazzal Al Arabi, consultant and trainer at ‘Education for Employment’, will lead the ‘Time Management and Efficiency’ workshop on Wednesday for entrepreneurs, university students, fresh graduates and well as homemakers.
Data inputs
On October 13, a workshop on ‘Data Analysis using Excel’, targeting early career professionals, entrepreneurs, employees and fresh graduates, will explore ways of organising, interpreting, and presenting data.
Select Training & Management Consultancy’s Maan Eid will lead the session in English, teaching participants how to create and analyse reports using the software.
Branding
Lamyse Ammar, LinkedIn Talent Solution Account Director, will lead a 90-minute workshop in Arabic on October 20, to enable participants define their professional brand, elevate their presence on LinkedIn and use their network to leverage opportunities.
The workshop titled ‘How to communicate effectively on LinkedIn’ targets early career professionals, entrepreneurs, employees and fresh graduates.
Public speaking
Badiri’s final workshop this month, ‘Public Speaking’, will be held on October 27 in Arabic, and seek to empower early career professionals, entrepreneurs, employees and fresh graduates to advance their interpersonal and public speaking skills.
Ziad Youssef of Select Training & Management Consultancy will lead the training.
Dr Mona Al Ali, Manager, Badiri Academy, said: “Badiri’s educational webinar series has gained great following over the past year and half, described by hundreds of participants with varied needs and ambitions as practical and inspiring. Following this success, we are expanding Badiri’s e-learning offerings with more specialised training opportunities for professionals, entrepreneurs, students and seekers.”