Abu Dhabi: Schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi have completed reading more than 2,900 books in Arabic and English as part of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge’s (Adek) Summer Reading Challenge.
Adek also saw winners of the challenge, which included the participation of more than 300 avid readers enrolled in Grades 7 to 10 across Abu Dhabi’s public, private and charter schools.
The winners won in 14 categories, with five categories naming one winner each in English and Arabic. Categories included the Summer Bookworm, Awesome Adventurer, Undercover Inspector, Thrill Seeker, and Poetic Heart. Other winners were crowned in categories including Most Diversified Reader, Most Engaged Reader, Most Delightful Reading Nook, and Most Creative Book Collection.
Adek hosted the winners at a celebration at its headquarters, citing their enthusiasm and capacity to act as role model for other students.
Battle of the Books
Adek had launched the Battle of the Books in May, and invited students to enrol in the challenge. Registering students were tasked to read the biggest number of books in their preferred genre, and enter the titles on a digital reading log. Participants were also subject to periodic surprise challenges and plot twists.
With the beginning of the new academic year 2022/23, the two—phased team category started with the first phase, running until November, to allow schools to prepare their teams and compete in the in-school training rounds. Around 72 teams will vie for places during inter-school semi-final qualifiers in January and February 2023. Knock-out rounds will continue until the top teams remain for each genre, with each team then going forward to the competition’s Grand Finale.
Coinciding with UAE Reading Month, the March Grand Finale will take the form of a live quiz gameshow with contesting teams battling it out for the championship. The Battle of the Books’ ultimate winning team will lift a champions’ trophy and valuable additional prizes will be awarded in different categories to eligible participating students.