Abu Dhabi: Kalima Reading Club, part of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), recently organised a series of events to engage the community with activities that promote reading as a habit, and encourage reading in Arabic, in particular.

The agenda saw the club showcase the latest publications from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and launch its new ‘Monthly Book’ initiative.

The events also included a session to discuss ‘The German Experience’, in the presence of its author, Ali Al Ahmed, along with Dr Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the ALC, and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, executive director of the ALC. The book was translated into English and German, with both editions issued by the ALC. The Kalima Reading Club also launched its refreshed membership programme, which was initiated in 2020 to offer several benefits to new members.

New drive

Tamim said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre works tirelessly to promote reading as a daily habit among all members of the community, launching a series of initiatives designed to empower a new generation with knowledge and imagination. The Kalima Reading Club strives to spread the culture of reading, and we are happy to be discussing ‘The German Experience’ and launching the new membership system and monthly free book initiative to attract increased participation and introduce new audiences to the literary works and cultural benefits that the Club offers to its members.”

Author of ‘The German Experience’ Ali Al Ahmed, an Emirati journalist and diplomat who served as UAE Ambassador to Germany and France, spoke about his experience living in several different German cities, and highlighting Germany’s rise as a European power and the fourth largest economy on the planet.

Al Ahmed explained that his book sheds light on some of the many contributions that the German people have made to human civilisation. It paints a picture of life in the country based on his impressions, observations, the most memorable places he visited there, as well as the important customs and traditions.

Membership programme

Kalima Reading Club launched its new membership programme during the event; it is now available to the public, with members receiving numerous benefits including a 50 per cent discount on ALC publications and access to the club’s activities. Members must be at least 18 years old, be passionate about reading, and participate in at least three discussion sessions annually.