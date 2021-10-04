Dubai: The philanthropic board of trustees of the Dubai-based The Indian High Group of Schools, which is celebrating its diamond jubilee this year, has decided to offer a “Group Life/Accident Insurance” to all active teaching and non-teaching employees, it announced on Monday.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said: “As the global health emergency became clear last year, we acted quickly to help protect our teachers and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Across our three campuses, we implemented all the appropriate health, hygiene and distancing measures to keep our people safe and well.”
He added: “Recognising the vital role our staff plays, we initiated many health awareness and support programmes specifically to protect the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our teachers and staff.
“And now this magnanimous gesture from the trustees to all our staff members, benefitting everyone right from junior most to the senior leadership team, manifests a culture that truly supports and encourages wellbeing. We are grateful to the amazing Board of Trustees, who has always given us more than we ever anticipated.”