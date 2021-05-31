. Image Credit: Supplied

Established in 2000, BITS Pilani Dubai carries a strong legacy, being an international branch of the most reputed and accredited Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani, India. It is one of the largest institutions exclusively offering engineering programmes in Dubai and is recognised as the most desired engineering college in the UAE. The institute has received a 5-star rating from KHDA in partnership with QS, based on four core categories — Teaching, Employability, Research and Internationalisation.

The wide range of bachelor’s programmes include B.E. in biotechnology, chemical, civil, computer science, electrical & electronics, electronics & communication and mechanical engineering, whereas the higher degree programmes offered are M.E. in design engineering, microelectronics, software systems, electrical with specialisation in power electronics and drives and master of business administration (MBA) alongside doctor of philosophy (PhD) in engineering and allied disciplines.

BITS Pilani Dubai distinguishes itself by providing a distinct broad-based education system where seven-and-a-half months of practice school (internship) programme is an integral part of the curriculum. Furthermore, the university secured 100 per cent internships for its 2021 batch of students, despite an unprecedented and challenging year.

Over the years, the university has collaborated with over 300 reputed companies comprising Fortune 500 organisations, MNCs such as PWC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon and Landmark Group, as well as sought-after start-ups to offer placements and internships.

Across the campuses it encourages innovation and incubation, offers the latest courses, and mentors young students through structured systems. BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC) has set up an innovation lab where students have 24x7 access to high-end equipment and machinery to transform their ideas into working prototypes. The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at BPDC encourages students to think out of the box and guides them through the path of ideation to start-ups. Today, BPDC has more than 20 start-ups to its credit.

BITS Pilani Dubai campus welcomes you to #BeABITSian and join the league of innovators today to shape your future as a successful engineer-technologist-entrepreneur. Also, avail merit-based scholarships up to 75 per cent on your tuition fees when you enrol for this academic year. Admissions are open for B.E. and higher degrees — M.E., MBA and PhD programmes.