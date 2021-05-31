The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai continues to expand the range of specialist master’s courses offered. The new part-time MSc in Financial Management, starting in September 2021, joins the two part-time MBA options and the specialist MSc degree in Real Estate, and MA in Educational Leadership in Practice. All three specialist, part-time Master’s programmes for working professionals, will welcome new students in September.
The part-time MSc in Financial Management is a flexible programme introducing sophisticated tools and techniques and is designed to help students transform their finance and business careers by developing their financial understanding, expertise and skills. Students will apply theory to real-life case studies based on contemporary business problems. Professionals will develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to progress their careers.
The MA Educational Leadership in Practice is a two-year programme suitable for qualified and experienced working educators, from class teachers to nursery/school/college managers, leaders and principals. The programme takes a practice-based learning approach, led by a team of experienced educational leaders covering areas such as educational models, policy and research, change and social development, and educational leadership as a social practice.
The MSc Real Estate programme combines academic excellence with the development of transferable skills for a successful career in real estate in the private or public sector, internationally. It is designed as an intensive fast-track conversion course for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). The key themes include commercial awareness, globalisation, sustainability, and the role of real estate in society. Students are likely to be working in real estate or a related field, such as banking, real estate finance, or development.
All the university’s part-time programmes are faculty-led and delivered through the blended learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable hybrid (the choice of physical or virtual) workshops or course conferences in Dubai.
University’s corporate partners benefit from special tuition fee arrangements for eligible employees and members.
For details on entry requirements and fees, please visit Manchester.ac.ae/programmes