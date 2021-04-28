The new programme will start in the Middle East in September 2021

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre Image Credit: Supplied

The University of Manchester has announced the introduction of a new part-time Master’s programme for eligible working professionals in the Middle East. This is the latest addition to the regional portfolio of part-time Master’s programmes — the university already offers two MBA options, in addition to specialist MSc degrees in Educational Leadership in Practice, and Real Estate.

The new programme will start in the Middle East in September 2021 and registration is already open to prospective candidates, with the additional benefit of special launch rates on tuition fees.

The part-time MSc in financial management is a flexible Master’s degree introducing the more sophisticated tools and techniques that finance practitioners regularly use in their profession. The programme is designed to help students transform their finance and business careers by developing their financial understanding, expertise and skills.

Working students will benefit from the flexibility of an online course, complemented by valuable face-to-face learning through workshops hosted by the Middle East Centre in Dubai. In the current circumstances, if travel restrictions are in place then workshops will be delivered virtually.

The workshops provide the opportunity for students to develop their global professional network, discuss experiences with colleagues working across the world in diverse professional environments, and meet the academic team.

Working in groups, the students will apply theory to practice through real-life case studies based on contemporary business problems.

For professionals looking to develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to progress their careers, this course will equip them with the financial management knowledge and skills sought by organisations worldwide. Candidates do not need to be finance specialists to take this course, although a strong interest in numbers and analytics is important.

Students will understand the interplay between well-functioning financial markets and successful companies — how to apply a full range of financial techniques to real-life business situations; search and gather relevant financial information from

multiple sources; and how to develop data-based solutions to complex and relevant business challenges, such as analysis of financial strategies, and selecting valuable investment projects.

“Business decision-making has become more complex over recent decades, owing to global, long-term phenomena such as globalisation, international trade and technological innovation,” says Amedeo De Cesari, Course Director for the MSc in Financial Management.