Warm, positive and supportive interactions with parents help children develop the skills that are critical for success later in life Image Credit: Supplied

Quality early education and care have positive impact on children’s cognitive, social and emotional development, which determines their long-term success.

From birth to the age of five, children who attend preschools or nurseries benefit from having parents who read to them and are aware of the curriculum. These children tend to perform better academically and lead healthier and more productive lives in adulthood.

Supportive parental relationships

During the first five years, a child’s development is especially responsive to human contact. Warm, positive and supportive interactions with parents help young children learn the cognitive, problem-solving, language and social-emotional skills that are the prerequisites for success at school.

Parents should be welcomed as partners in their child’s education, and nurseries should create multiple opportunities for parents to be involved in their child’s learning.

Getting involved

It is important for parents to know what their child is learning. Parents who stay up-to-date with the curriculum can create a synergy between the child’s time at home and at the nursery. - Karan Brown, Associate Director of Education, KBBO Group

By providing appropriate, relevant at-home activities, parents can support and reinforce the skills that their child is learning at the nursery.

Involvement versus interference

While children benefit from positive parental involvement, it is important that parents do not interfere in their child’s learning.

It can be difficult to strike a balance.

Young children often need help, but an important part of early years education is helping a child develop a sense of independence and responsibility.

When the child is engaged in an activity, parents can assist when necessary but they should refrain from taking over. After all, age-appropriate activities present children with learning opportunities. Parents are very important role models. Children are observant, and they tend to imitate what we do rather than what we say.

If a child has to feel comfortable following the directions of educators and staff at the nursery, he needs to know that his parents trust those people.