At Amity University Dubai, the focus is on bringing about change, empowering communities and making the world a better place. Through immersion in real-world projects, group interactions and networking opportunities, students of Amity reach their full learning potential over the course of their programme. Whether it is through mock trials in a moot court, creating a collection for a fashion show, building a solar-powered house or working on a satellite ground station, new programmes and projects are constantly introduced to ensure that students are ready to take on the world.
The university’s programmes aim to develop a student’s professional skills, practical understanding and theoretical knowledge in a variety of areas. These prepare students for the future of industries, teaching them to adapt to new environments and evolving global practices. The university campus is designed to inspire students to become future innovators. Through internships and research, students have the opportunity to understand more about the inner workings of an organisation and gain knowledge about different fields.
Amity University Dubai is home to a one-of-a-kind business incubator programme, accredited by Dubai SME. The innovation hub brings together a community of mentors, entrepreneurs, volunteers, innovators and students. Students can work on start-up business concepts and ideas, with the guidance of a dedicated team at the incubation centre.
From meeting with industry professionals and factory visits to participating in government competitions for start-up grants, the opportunities for students of Amity are endless. The incubator is frequently mentored by leading CEOs of start-ups and established corporates.
The in-house Corporate Resource Centre helps students with internships, part-time opportunities and full-time jobs. The team also organises regular workshops to assist with CV writing and preparing for interviews. Guest lectures by industry leaders, alumni talks and industry visits are regularly conducted to give students an insight into organisations and how they function.