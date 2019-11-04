Euphoric utopia
Why can’t humans be better individuals?
Why can’t humans think of doing right against the wrong?
With a social mind one thought through his mind
Then, may I know how they are so strong?
As they continue to remain in the wrong?
Injustice, injustice all around
yet all choose a spiteful song,
though, they hear deceit in its sound.
Is this what we call humanity?
Forgive me or not I call this malarkey
For yes this is indeed, what I call useless talk!
Injustice, injustice all around, now, everyone understands the featherbrained sound-
Sadness and pain, isn’t this all we get?
THEN PLEASE:
Governments, please speak for our sake,
For these men have proven themselves fake,
Injustice, injustice all around, yes now I know why the featherbrained no more can stand
While I seek to find my tranquillity,
In solitude, yes, in darkness
May I understand that brightness,
I am who I am, yes but without you
I really don’t think I know who I am!
Yes, this inner beast within me,
This sweet sound yet boisterous note,
My conscience,
I call this my vicissitudes chord!
It helps a great deal
To make sure my motives are in the right
Well, Humanity hasn’t lost it all
Justice, justice do not forget our call
We are the human community don’t forget us all,
Remember to check on us - before it’s too long!
For we are traumatised with
Injustice, injustice all around!
This is what I think-
Of a euphoric utilitarianism,
One that attains solemn justice,
In peace and harmony, let us appreciate tranquillity.
- Suzanne K Mathews, Grade 11, Delhi Private School.