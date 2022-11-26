Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi celebrated the graduation of its 13th cohort recently in a ceremony held in the presence of Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the university’s board of trustees chair.

With Emirati graduates representing 54 per cent of the class of 2022, the 13th cohort included 233 graduates comprised of 145 bachelors, 73 masters, and 15 Executive Diploma graduates. This ceremony also marks the graduation of the first cohort of Bachelor in Records Management and Archival Science students with 35 graduates.

Other graduates had completed degrees in French Studies, Applied Foreign Languages, Geography and Planning, History, Archaeology and History of Art, Law, Economics and Management, Philosophy and Sociology, Science and Engineering, and Sports.

During her commencement address, Al Hashimy congratulated the graduates and expressed her appreciation of their achievements. She also said the diversity of the class embodies the university’s motto, ‘A bridge between civilisations’.

‘Forward-thinking’

Al Hashimy added: “Adaptability is, of course, another strand of the DNA of the United Arab Emirates. Like you, this nation is flexible and forward-thinking youthful, but not all that young anymore and unequivocal in its championing of empathy, understanding and collaboration. It is evident in the way in which we have built a world-class education system that leaves no one behind, powered by the ceaseless embrace of technology, underpinned by gender parity and inclusion, and given wing by unparalleled creativity and innovation.”

She added: “It is evident in the jobs that await our graduates here in the UAE, new opportunities in established and fast-emerging industries that only reinforce our blossoming reputation as a destination of choice for talent and a wellspring of the talent of tomorrow.”

Reem Al Hashimy addressing the graduates Image Credit: Supplied

Francophone education

Prof Nathalie Drach-Temam, university president and vice-chair of its board of trustees, expressed her pride in the graduates and commended the efforts of faculty, administration, and various departments for their contributions to the success of the students and graduates. She also explained how these efforts are a testament of the university’s mission to offer Francophone education opportunities that can create global leaders and thinkers, promote dialogue, and create harmony among cultures and civilisations.

“At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are committed to maintaining the University’s tradition of excellence in French education, and offering a multidisciplinary education that prepares future global leaders for major transitional challenges of tomorrow. There are approximately 65 different nationalities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and this diversity makes our campus life extremely rich and stimulating. Our students did not only gain academic knowledge, but they learnt what multiculturalism means and how to make the most out of it to succeed; they gained openness and knowledge of the world,” Drach-Temam said.

The ceremony was held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by members of the board of trustees, industry partners, dignitaries, graduates’ families, and faculty members.

Emirati valedictorian

Sheikha Latifa Ahmed Mohamed Al Nahyan was among the Emirati graduates, and the valedictorian of the Class of 2022.

“I chose to study history, and the focus in this major mainly was international relations, the evolution of societies as well as influential historical and political figures. My interest in the field is derived from my infatuation with learning about different civilisations and how they have evolved to what they have become today. Reading books regarding this specific genre, led me to this path and hopefully, I can continue to use what I have learnt in the future,” she said.

Sheikha Latifa Ahmed Mohamed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Supplied