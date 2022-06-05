Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday met with Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and a number of university officials.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of scientific and academic topics that would contribute to the continued progress of the university in all scientific, academic and research fields.
Expansion plans
The meeting also dealt with the university’s future plans related to the expansion of academic programmes and public facilities and the strengthening of scientific partnerships with various prestigious scientific institutions.
After the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad inspected the new air-conditioned corridors project connecting all university buildings, including colleges, laboratories, the library, the restaurant hall, and others.
The meeting was attended by Dr Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the UoS; DrQutaiba Humaid, Vice President for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences; Majid Muhammad Al Jarwan, Vice President for Public Relations, and a number of university officials.