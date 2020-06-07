Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Sheikh Saud delivers message to the graduating RAK Academy students Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered a graduation speech to RAK Academy’s Graduation Class 2020, who were watching in cars with their parents in the first event of its kind in the Emirate, which was attended by Sheikha Amneh bint Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Academy and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office.

Sheikh Saud told the students that the class of 2020 was unique because of the unprecedented circumstances they had to face during the course of their studies. He congratulated the students for “achieving their goals in the face of adversity”, in reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A student celebrates her alternative graduation from RAK Academy Image Credit: Supplied

“It is my hope that you can turn these challenging circumstances into opportunities. I hope the challenge has inspired you and allowed you to discover your inner strength. This experience of hard work, of self-reliance and of self-discipline will help guide your future,” said Sheikh Saud during his speech.

“I want you to remember that Ras Al Khaimah will always be a home for you. We would be proud to host you again and have you participate in building the Emirate’s bright future, as we will always need shining talent to lead the way,” Sheikh Saud told the student body, which comprises both Emiratis and expatriates.

The ceremony, which took place outside the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, also featured farewell messages from teachers, a police parade and a laser show.

RAK Academy Executive Principal Steven Geraghty said: “To have His Highness Sheikh Saud offering his praise and wisdom to the students during what was a quite extraordinary graduation ceremony was the perfect send-off for them.