Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday met winners of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge’s UAE qualifiers, led by Ahmad Faisal Ali who won the title of UAE champion, and Sulaiman Khamis Al Khadim who came first in the People of Determination category.
“Reading is the most important skill for the next generation. It is the key to life-long learning and an essential tool of continuous development,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He congratulated them, applauding their perseverance and urging them to continue reading. He also extended his congratulations to their parents and teachers, who have played a key role in encouraging the students to be part of the world’s largest Arabic reading movement.