Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Sunday visited the Dubai Schools Al Barsha.
He inspected the progress of work in the schools that present a sophisticated learning model reflecting the wise leadership’s vision for the future. The Crown Prince also met with students and interacted with them.
Sheikh Hamdan issued instructions to expand the promising project to promote a distinguished learning model, which was implemented in partnership between the government and private sector.
Advanced model
The pioneering project aims to make a new addition supporting the inclusive education system in Dubai with a smart and inspiring learning environment that takes into consideration pupils’ needs, hone their talents and skills and encourage success.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “I visited the Dubai Schools project in Al Barsha where I was briefed on the work progress there… Dubai Schools represent an advanced learning model that echoes the vision of our wise leadership for the future, and an ideal learning environment to nurture a new generation of thinkers, innovators and creative minds, a generation who strongly embraces their values, heritage and culture, and knows perfectly how to use the tools of the age.”
About the project
Dubai Schools aim to become a beacon of academic excellence by combining an inquisitive teaching approach and future-focused skillset delivery, to nurture students so they can become independent and empathetic learners.
Focussed on empowering and inspiring students across a variety of abilities and backgrounds, the schools offer an American curriculum, guided by Arabic principles and Islamic values, which will foster future-ready graduates driven by pride and tolerance.
The curriculum will help nurture empathetic and self-driven students who will exemplify the values of responsibility and independence.