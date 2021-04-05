Sharjah: Sharjah private schools can resume face-to-face classes starting from next week, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced on Monday.
Earlier, in February, schools had been directed to shift to 100 per cent distance learning until the end of the second semester. With the spring break coming to an end this week for most international curriculum schools, such schools can, starting April 11, resume face-to-face classes, SPEA confirmed on its social media. They can also follow a hybrid system, combing both online and in-person models.
SPEA said: “With the approval of the Sharjah Emergency Crisis & Disaster Management Team and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), all Sharjah private schools will resume direct education for students who opted for it from April 18 2021 for MOE [Ministry of Education] Curriculum Schools and 11 April 2021 for the other curricula. Schools will also continue to provide distance learning. Students above 12 years should obtain a negative test result before returning to school, not exceeding 72 hours from the date of the test.”