Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qassimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday directed the return of scholarships that were withdrawn from a total of 2,233 students whose score averages were less than 2.0 in the previous semester, in all faculties and specialisations at University of Sharjah and American University of Sharjah.
Khawla Abdul Rahman bin Hada, Head of the Scholarships Department, announced the details during her comments on the popular ‘Direct Line’ show on Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio. She said the department has informed students about the decision through email. Khawla urged students to study hard in order to keep their scholarships.