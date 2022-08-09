Dubai: The Emirates Group is providing opportunity for Emiratis to build promising careers within the aviation and travel services industry, through a selection of curated scholarship programmes.
The group’s scholarship programme provides support to young Emiratis while they study at esteemed educational institutions, and offers them an exciting career start in one of the group’s diverse business units after they graduate.
It has pledged its commitment to the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy as it sets the stepping stones for young Emirati talent for journeys towards their dream jobs, and will continue to invest in programmes to help build the next generation of skilled professionals and successful Emiratis.
The Emirates Group’s scholarship programmes include opportunities to major in the following fields:
• Aviation Management
• Information Technology
• Artificial Intelligence
• Logistics and Supply Chain
• Finance
• Cadet Pilot
• Aircraft Maintenance Engineering
Emirati high school graduates who meet the criteria can apply on the Emirates Group Careers website. In addition to the scholarship programmes for high school graduates, the Emirates Group also provides Emiratis varied career opportunities across its wide range of businesses and roles - from entry level and career progression.